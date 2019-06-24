Meet future stage and screen stars

Have your say

It’s celebration time for pupils at Emily Laws School of Acting (ELSA) in St Annes.

By Julia Bennett

The budding actors enjoyed a presentation ceremony after receiving their London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examination results

The special event also featured the presentation of the Jan Kemball Award Nate Kelly, who gained a distinction for his Acting Gold Medal.

The award was created in 2013 and is presented annually to an individual student who achieves personal outstanding results in a particular LAMDA examination as a result of commitment, enthusiasm and sheer hard work.

Emily Laws said: “Jan Kemball was an outstanding drama teacher, friend of ELSA and LAMDA examiner.

“She was my own acting teacher and her legacy is passed on to all my students.

“The award was presented by her daughter, Alexandra Kemball.

“Her other daughter, Mandy, attended the ceremony as did her grandson Olly, his wife Sammy and great grandson, Freddy.

“Also this year I trained three students for their drama scholarship auditions for various private high schools.

“Natalie Smith gained a drama scholarship at Kirkham Grammar, Betsie Singleton at Rossall and Evangeline Doyle at AKS.

“It is a great achievement.”

The Emily Laws School of Acting, which has been operating for 26 years, is running a Romeo and Juliet course at the Dalmeny Hotel daily from August 5 to August 9, for five to 18- year-olds.

There will also be a musical theatre course based on Wicked and Cats at The Palace, Garden Street, from August 12 to August 16 with performances at the end of each week.

Visit www.emilylawsschoolofacting.co.uk