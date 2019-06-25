Marvel-ous sleepover for superhero fan Jacob and his ‘sidekicks’

A lucky young superhero fan and his ‘sidekicks’ were treated to a sleepover with some of the world’s most famous crime-fighting icons.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool opened exclusively on Saturday night to welcome the winner of its Marvel sleepover competition: seven-year-old Jacob Horner from Fleetwood.

Captain Marvel for Madame Tussauds Blackpool photographed at Manchester Airport.''Picture: Jason Lock''Further info: 'Rebecca Parr'Digital Marketing & PR Executive (Blackpool Cluster)'Office: 01253 629236'Mobile: 07557780591'Email: rebecca.parr@merlinentertainments.biz<mailto:rebecca.parr@merlinentertainments.biz>'Merlin Entertainments (Blackpool) Ltd | The Blackpool Tower | The Promenade |Blackpool |FY1 4BJ''Full credit always required as stated in T&C's. PR and Press release use only, no further reproduction without prior permission.''Picture � Jason Lock Photography'+44 (0) 7889 152747'+44 (0) 161 431 4012'info@jasonlock.co.uk'www.jasonlock.co.uk

Marvel superfan Jacob entered the attraction’s Facebook sleepover competition a month ago and was named the lucky winner.

As well as having the entire attraction to themselves to take selfies with their favourite stars, Jacob and his friends played joy games, watched movies and chowed down on delicious snacks before bedding down for the night in the Marvel Super Hero area.

Resident waxworks in this area include Captain Marvel (inset), Hulk, Ironman, Spiderman, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, and Madame Tussauds’ newest resident, Captain America.

Jacob is described by his mother as ‘Marvel mad’ and has transformed his room into a tribute to the franchise’s most popular stars with superhero wallpaper, bedding, clothes and toys. He sees each movie as soon as its released, and names Spiderman and Ironman as his favourites.

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We received over 80 entries on Facebook to win this one-of-a-kind Marvel experience and were only too delighted to welcome Jacob, along with his friends and family.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed their exclusive visit and we hope that it made for some ‘Marvel-ous’ memories for all involved.”