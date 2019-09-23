Marks and Spencer raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society

The Blackpool Memory Walk is just part of the activities staff and customers of a Marks & Spencer Food Hall have completed in the last year for charity.

Staff in St Annes have, over the last 12 months, been fund-raising for the Alzheimer’s Society and have raised £1422.00.

They have walked the Blackpool Memory Walk, run 10k, and done fund-raising activities in store to raise the money for the charity.

James Timms, from Marks & Spencer, said: “It was a pleasure to help raise awareness and fund raise for Alzheimer’s Society.

“The customers thought it was fantastic that we were raising money for a charity that is close to home for a lot of them.

“I also enjoyed the challenge to run 10k for them, which I have never done before.”

Sue Swire, community fund-raiser at Cumbria & Lancashire at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are extremely grateful to all the team and customers of Marks & Spencer for their wonderful support.

“The activities they took on were brilliant and we cannot thank them enough for their wonderful support.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of others to help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow.”

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. They provide information and support, fund research, campaign to improve care and create lasting change for people affected by dementia in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

