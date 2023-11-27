Kirkham town centre was packed with Christmas cheer as a combined festive market and lights switch-on event, organised by Kirkham Business Group, offered a day packed with entertainment and activities.

The main Poulton Street was closed and lined with more than 40 stalls featuring a wide range of goods, while a festive procession dazzled with an array of performers, dancers and a visit from Father Christmas and The Grinch.

Santa's Grotto, elves, children's entertainers and face painting all featured, along with a snow machine and superheroes.

Heidi Hopkinson, owner of the Serendipity shop in Poulton Street and a member of the Kirkham Christmas Lights Committee, said: "We were thrilled to bring the magic of the season to our town through the Kirkham Christmas event.

“It was a spectacular celebration for the whole family.”

