Marie Curie fundraising group appeal for volunteers in Blackpool

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their families, is appealing for volunteers to join its fundraising group in Blackpool.

The group raises funds and awareness in the local area to help support Marie Curie Nurses, who work day and night in people’s homes across Blackpool, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support.

Throughout the year the group will support Marie Curie’s major fundraising campaigns, including the Great Daffodil Appeal and Blooming Great Tea Party. They will also help spread the word about Marie Curie by informing people how the charity’s services, including its free Information and Support line, can help people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

Susan Coomer, who has been a Marie Curie volunteer in Blackpool for 13 years, said: “We’re looking for people in the community who can commit a little bit of time each month to join us in fundraising for Marie Curie. Ideally people who are local to the area and who want to help us raise money to enable the charity to continue to provide care and support to those affected by terminal illness and their families.

“As a group we organise collections and manage collection tins in businesses, shops, bars and restaurants across the area. We’re currently looking for people to help us plan events for next year and looking for lots of new fundraising ideas.

“It’s a great feeling to be supporting such a good cause, and you meet so many kind and interesting people - many of whom have benefited from the care provided by Marie Curie.”

Lucy Styles, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Blackpool, said: “Our Blackpool Fundraising Group meet regularly to plan fundraising collections, and they’re currently looking for support for our Sainsbury’s Talbot Road Christmas collection on December 5 – so please get in touch if you’d like to get involved.

“Volunteering is a lot of fun and it’s very rewarding to support such a good cause. Signing up to a local collection is also a nice way for people to try out volunteering and raising funds if they’ve never done it before.”

If anyone is interested in volunteering to support collections or join the Marie Curie Blackpool Fundraising Group, please contact Lucy Styles, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Blackpool, on 01254 855 044 or lucy.styles@mariecurie.org.uk.