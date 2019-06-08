Marchers defy poor weather to show their Pride

Hundreds braved wet and windy seafront conditions to take part in the annual Blackpool Pride march.

The procession from South Pier to North Pier preceded a full day of celebrations of the resort's LGBT community, headed by a star-studded concert, being held at the Tower Headland for the first time.

Chesney Hawkes, Claire Richards and CeCe Peniston were among the acts taking part in what was billed as Blackpool Pride's biggest event, themed “Oh we do like to be beside the seaside”.

Sandi Thom, 911 and Blackpool’s own Betty Legs Diamond were also due on the bill, with the fun continuing at the site opposite the Tower until 9pm.

Organiser of Blackpool Pride Festival Callum Gillies said: “We are thrilled with the line up for this year.”