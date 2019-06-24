Marathon efforts boost Lytham's Park View coffers by £1,500

The longest day of the year was one of the most memorable at Park View 4U playing fields in Lytham - thanks to the ground covered by more than 270 people.

A Longest Day Relay co-ordinated by Park View's running group covered more than 2,000 laps of the venue in Park View Road and raised more than £1,500 for the charity funds.

Organiser Clive Barley with Leigh Warburton, who covered the equivalent of two marathons over the course of the event

The event entailed a non-stop run or walk around Park View from dawn at 4.43am until dusk at 9.21pm.

The group had worked out that if they could get enough people to run 1,901 laps of the park then that would be the equivalent distance of John O’Groats to Lands End.

But the event exceeded all expectations, with the target reached with more an hour to go and a total of 2,279 laps completed.

Leigh Warburton from the running group agreed put in a particularly sterling effort, running for the full 16 hours and 38 minutes and covering 124 laps of the park - the equivalent of two 2 consecutive marathons and raising £610.

Event organiser Clive Barley said: “What a great effort by Leigh and by everyone involved.

"We had amazing support from the local community and a total of 271 people took part in the relay. Our thanks to everyone involved and to all the supporting volunteers.

"A special mention to Helen Bielec and Linda Barley who did a lot of work on the day and importantly in the background leading up to the event."

Park Rangers Julie Norman said: “The whole day was a credit to the community and just highlighted how much everyone appreciates our park.

"We are very grateful for all their efforts and determination, especially Clive and Leigh.

"The money raised came to an incredible £1,500 with more still coming in. That will go a long way towards repairing areas of the park that have been well used over the last 15 years.

"The event has also made people much more aware that we are a charity and rely on donations and fundraising in order to continue to offer the facilities that we have.

"If anyone would like to support our charity with donations or raffle prizes then please contact us on 01253 741955 or ecopod@parkview4u.org.uk.

"Our next fundraising event will be a ball at AKS school on September 21."