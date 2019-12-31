Man taken to hospital after distress on street in Bispham

A man was taken to hospital last night (Monday December 30) at around 11pm from Stainforth Avenue in Bispham.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that the man had been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an ambulance after a concern for welfare call, but were unable to confirm why.

Lancashire Police officers were also called out to the incident, where they confirmed that it was believed a man was kicking cars.

They were unable to confirm whether an arrest was made, but said they were treating the incident as criminal damage.

Eyewitnesses on Facebook described the man as "headbutting a van," "shouting and stumbling around," and "kicking and screaming."

It is unknown whether the man was intoxicated when he was taken to hospital.