Man rescued off Blackpool after losing paddle

A paddleboarder who lost his paddle and couldn't reach safety had to be rescued by Blackpool Lifeboat last night.

And it was thanks to him carrying a mobile phone that he did not end up in greater danger.

The emergency services were alerted at 8.30pm by the paddleboarder himself, who used a mobile phone to call 999 when he got into difficulties.

The man had set off from Cleveleys for an evening on the water when he lost his paddle and found himself drifting rapidly away from shore.

Fortunately he was carrying his mobile phone in a waterproof case and was able to call the emergency services for help.

HM Coastguard requested that lifeboats launch from RNLI stations in Blackpool and Fleetwood and also asked two Coastguard rescue units to attend.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Blackpool lifeboat station quickly reached the scene, rescued the casualty from the water and returned him to safety ashore.

Blackpool RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Keith Horrocks MBE said: "This rescue shows just how important it is to carry a reliable means of calling for help whenever you head to the beach or out on the water.

"We were only able to reach the casualty so quickly because he took his mobile phone in a waterproof case and called 999 and asked for the Coastguard once he realised that he would not be able to get safely back to shore.

"We would urge anyone visiting the coast to Respect the Water and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they find themselves in difficulty or if they see anything that gives

them any cause for concern."

For more safety advice and information visit www.rnli.org/safety ’