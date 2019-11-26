Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Blackpool hotel fire is released

A man who was arrested after a fire ripped through a Blackpool hotel has been released under investigation.

The 35-year-old from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intention of endangering life following the fire at The Almar Hotel on Central Drive yesterday.

Six fire engines from across the Fylde coast were called 2.30amto the three-storey hotel and arrived to find the ground floor 'well alight'.

One person had to be taken to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, while another climbed to safety down a ladder at the back of the hotel.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks and carrying water jets put out the flames by 3.25am.

Police this afternoon confirmed that the man arrested on suspicion of causing the blaze had been let go pending further enquiries.