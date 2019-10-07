Mamma Mia! It’s an ace for local charity

Have your say

Tennis players at Norbreck Bowling and Tennis Club have raised £112 for charity by dressing up as 70s pop sensations ABBA.

by Louisa Gregson

louisa.gregson@jpimedia.co.uk

The kind-hearted players proved they were very good sports as they dressed up in ABBA-inspired outfits and accessories to raise the cash for Trinity Hospice.

The group’s tennis coach runs a weekly class of Cardio Tennis – a fun activity combining fitness and tennis strokes with music tracks in the background – which is very popular.

Each year, the group dedicates one evening of Cardio Tennis to fund raising for charity and chooses a different fancy dress theme.

This year, the theme was Swedish super group ABBA.

The players donned flares, long blonde wigs and 70s-style flower power clothes to carry out the games and raise money for the local charity.

And it really was a case of “the winner takes it all”.

President Sylvia Johnson was very proud of the group’s fund-raising efforts.

She said: “All who took part enjoyed a fun evening while raising money for Trinity Hospice.”

Trinity Hospice is a leader in palliative care, who say it’s the support of the community that keeps their doors open all day, every day.

Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services was opened in 1985 on Low Moor Road in Greenlands, Bispham, Blackpool after several years of planning and fund-raising. And it continues to appreciate the fund-raising efforts of others.

Community fund-raising manager Michelle Lonican said: “Well the winner certainly takes it all in regards to the Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club!

“What a group of ‘supertroopers’.

“We’re really grateful for the amount of money raised at their event, helping to contribute to the hospice.”