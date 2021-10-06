John Beard and Lisa Pendlebury. Photo: Christopher Verity Photography

Those were the words from Lisa Pendlebury who married John Beard at the Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood, at the heart of the town they have grown to love.

Lisa, who is an NHS midwife and John, a bus driver, tied the knot at a small ceremony surrounded by their family and friends.

They live in Oldham but have a holiday caravan at Broadwater and spend most of their spare time there. They love Fleetwood so much they are planning to move there. And it was Fleetwood businesses who pulled out all the stops to make their day one to remember. From flowers and hair to photography and the reception, the local teams ensured their fairytale dream.

John Beard and Lisa Pendlebury. Photo: Christopher Verity Photography

They first met in 1995 and spent the entire summer together but went their separate ways. They reunited years later and became engaged in 2020.

Lisa, 43, said: “We wanted the wedding to be in Fleetwood as we love spending all our spare time there. Once we discovered that you could marry in the Pavilion, we knew that it was for us. We got in touch with Janet Heald who just made the whole process from the planning leading up to the big day just perfect. We did postpone our wedding to 2022 due to Covid-19 but John’s dad has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. He told us he wouldn’t be there and would love to see his son get married, so we decided to go ahead with a smaller wedding.

“Working through the pandemic as a midwife for the NHS has been one of the hardest times I’ve experienced, the wedding and the people involved, and the kindness being shown was the most amazing feeling as I could never thank everyone enough.

John, 43, added: “It was the most wonderful day I could have asked for, the location, the people and most of all my beautiful bride.”

John Beard and Lisa Pendlebury. Photo: Christopher Verity Photography