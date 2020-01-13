Magical gift for Blackpool community groups with 200 free theatre tickets gifted for Grand Theatre productions by kind-hearted audiences

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre bosses have introduced a scheme offering a wealth of free tickets to community organisations benefiting family groups who don’t normally get to enjoy live theatre.

The Magic and Sparkle campaign saw visitors to the Grand’s pantomime Peter Pan, being invited to buy an extra ticket at a special rate, which could then be donated to local groups in need.

The Grand offered 200 free tickets to three local organisations, The Blackpool Carers Centre, Blackpool Better Start - Dads 4 Life, and Blackpool District Scouts.

Andrew Howard, Grand Theatre marketing manager said: “We are incredibly grateful to our customers who have generously donated to the 2019 Magic and Sparkle campaign allowing us the opportunity to donate tickets to local families and children.

“It’s hard to describe how grateful the families are, some in real difficult situations. It’s fantastic to see the children’s faces and their delight when the curtain raises and falls. Thank you to all who donated.

Dads4Life is a group that aims to build relationships with and support dads with their futures.

The group organises different programmes, events and activities that are designed for dads, by dads.

Owen Hargreaves, men’s health community engagement officer, Dads 4 Life, Blackpool Better Start, said: “It’s not easy being a dad and we are always looking at innovative ways of engaging with fathers and male role models across the town.

“This scheme with The Grand Theatre provides a unique opportunity for parents and their children to experience something new together. We really hope they enjoy this outing to their local theatre.”

Steve Smith, from Blackpool District Scouts added: “What an opportunity and fantastic surprise for the families, to be able to come and see the pantomime and have a wonderful afternoon at the iconic Grand.”

To donate for this year’s campaign simply call the box office on 01253 290 190 and ask to donate to Magic and Sparkle 2020, each ticket to donate is just £10.

Corporate donations also welcome