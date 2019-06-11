Madison aims for title – and to beat teen suicide

A Fylde teenager is aiming to help a good cause as she bids for glory in a prestigious national beauty competition.

Madison Willacy, 16, from St Annes is through to the regional finals of the Miss England contest and will be bidding to be one of the 10 competitors from a field of 36 in the Northern semi-final in Burnley this weekend to clinch a place the national final.

Along with the other hopefuls, as part of her title bid, Madison is looking to raise money for a good cause and her choice is Papyrus, which works towards the prevention of teen suicide.

“I’m determined to raise as much awareness and money I can for them,” said Madison, a former pupil of Heyhouses School and Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College who is currently in her first year studying performing arts and musical theatre at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

“I know myself how low things can get and how sometimes people go off track and need help getting back on.

“Thanks to my family and friends I got back on mine but some people don’t have the support I had and Papyrus can help them.

“I am really looking forward to the next stage of the competition and I hope people will support me and help me help this important charity.”

Madison is also a student and a teacher at Lytham Academy of Performing Arts, which is sponsoring her bid to be crowned Miss England.

She added: “I love teaching the children and watching them grow through dance and helping them to do that.

“I’m also passionate about musical theatre and have really enjoyed being in 42nd Street at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool.”

The Northern semi-final of Miss England takes place at Burnley’s Mechanics Theatre on Sunday, June 16 and public votes for competitors are invited in advance. To vote for Madison, text NORTH27 to 63333.

The winner of Miss England each year joins Miss Scotland, Miss Wales and Miss Northern Ireland plus more than 100 other contestants from around the world to compete for the Miss World crown with a first prize of $100,000. The Miss England final, featuring 40 contestants, will take place later in the year and the Miss World final will be held in Thailand.

Papyrus was founded in 1997 by a Lancashire mother, Jean Kerr, following her son’s suicide. It was initially set up as the Parents’ Association for the Prevention of Young Suicide, hence the name.