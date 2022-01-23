M55 reopens early and is now open to traffic
Part of a busy motorway linking Blackpool to the M6 at Preston has re-opened ahead of schedule after it was closed during heavy work.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 5:12 pm
A section of the M55 between junctions one and three was closed in both directions from 8pm on January 21 and was due to remain until 6am on Monday January 24.
But today, Lancashire County Council announced that the motorway had re-opened ahead of schedule.
A spokesperson for LCC said: "The M55 has now re-opened ahead of schedule.
"Thanks very much for your patience while we carried out this essential work."
The road was closed to allow major work to progress on the dismantling a footbridge where the new "missing" junction 2 is being constructed at Bartle near Preston.