The annual survey compiled by Which? asked more than 4,300 visitors to rate coastal resorts they have visited across a range of categories including quality of beaches, seafront, tourist attractions, food and drink, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money.

Bamburgh in Northumberland, with a population a little over 400, topped the charts with an overall destination score of 87 per cent.

Lytham St Annes ranked twelfth in the country and was Lancashire’s top seaside destination with an overall score of 79 per cent.

Enjoying the weather in Lytham and St Annes. St Annes beach.

The Fylde seaside resort was handed five out of five stars for value for money, shopping, food and drink as well as its seafront.

Towards the other end of the table, Blackpool scored an overall destination score of 58 per cent, receiving three out of five stars for its seafront, two out of five for value for money and just one out of five stars for shopping.

Another Lancashire seaside town mentioned on the list was Morecambe which scored 64 per cent overall. It was handed five out of five stars for its seafront by holidaymakers but also received one out of five stars for shopping.

The seafront was highly praised in the survey. St Annes Kite Festival is pictured here

Skegness in Lincolnshire was bottom of the list with an overall destination score of 49 per cent.

The results are said to shine a spotlight on the sheer quality of Britain’s coastline with 51 destinations scoring an impressive 70 per cent overall or higher.

Ranked number one in 2021, Bamburgh proved unbeatable once again for its sheer beauty, with its sweeping sandy beach overlooked by a clifftop castle described as “spectacular” and “imposing” by respondents.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.

"Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

“Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds.

"For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip.