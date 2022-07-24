Besides the very best ice cream from a host of stalls, there was a small fairground for the youngsters, food and craft stalls and entertainment including music and family performances.
The event organised by the Lowther Trust will be followed over the August Bank Holiday weekend by the Lytham Food and Drink Festival, also in the Gardens and being held across three days.
1. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
The event attracted bumper crowds to Lowther Gardens over Saturday and Sunday.
2. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Ricky and Rebecca Harrod enjoying ice cream with son Elijah.
3. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Churros were the treat of choice for Connie, Naomi and James Turner.
4. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Lily Stubb had a great time on the fairground rides.
