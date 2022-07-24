Matilda and Amelie Hadden enjoying ice creams at the festival.

Lytham Ice Cream Festival delights bumper crowds

Lytham’s third Ice Cream Festival attracted sweet treat fans galore, with hundreds of families in particular packing Lowther Gardens for a weekend of delights.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 6:37 pm

Besides the very best ice cream from a host of stalls, there was a small fairground for the youngsters, food and craft stalls and entertainment including music and family performances.

The event organised by the Lowther Trust will be followed over the August Bank Holiday weekend by the Lytham Food and Drink Festival, also in the Gardens and being held across three days.

1. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

The event attracted bumper crowds to Lowther Gardens over Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

2. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Ricky and Rebecca Harrod enjoying ice cream with son Elijah.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Churros were the treat of choice for Connie, Naomi and James Turner.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

4. Lytham Ice Cream Festival

Lily Stubb had a great time on the fairground rides.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

LythamGardens
