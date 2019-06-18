Lytham and St Annes fire engines called out to "white goods fire" on Tewkesbury Drive

A white goods fire on Tewkesbury Drive prompted a call out from firefighters.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two of their fire engines - one from Lytham and one from St Annes - were called to a fire at 3:01pm this afternoon.
Firefighters put out the fire, which involved white goods, in the detached garage of a property on Tewkesbury Drive.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
In total, firefighters worked at the scene for half an hour.
No injuries were reported.