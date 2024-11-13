Lucy Fallon's life so far from growing up in Lancashire to winning multiple TV awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s Blackpool born actress Lucy Fallon’s birthday today and to celebrate, we’re looking back at the Coronation Street star’s life so far...

Early life

Lucy Fallon was born on November 13 1995 in Blackpool and grew up in the neighbouring town, Cleveleys.

Lucy, who turned 29 today, is the youngest of three girls shared by engineer Andrew Fallon and accountant Angela Fallon.

Before even starting primary school, a two-year-old Lucy started studying singing, dancing and drama at the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre where years later she was spotted by Scream’s Blackpool talent school.

As a teenager, Lucy attended Hodgson Academy and then Blackpool Sixth Form College, whilst also holding down several part-time jobs, including at Subway, Next, New Look, and the Merrie England bar on the Blackpool North Pier.

Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon in 2015 (left) and 2024 (right). Credit: Getty | Getty

Career beginnings

Aged 20, Lucy made her professional on-screen debut as Bethany Platt in the ITV soap Coronation Street.

Securing the role was not the easiest of rides however as Lucy was initially rejected in favour of Katie Redford.

When it emerged that Katie had lied about her age, Corrie bosses then turned to Lucy.

For her role in Corrie, Lucy won the Best Actress award at the 2017 Inside Soap Awards, the Outstanding Serial Drama Performance at the 2018 National Television Awards, and the Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

During her time on the soap, she also took part in two reality shows: All Star Musicals (2017), which she won, and Don't Rock the Boat (2020).

Lucy then left the cobbles in 2020.

Latest projects

In 2021, Lucy lended her voice to two different programmes, the first being the 2021 Audible horror series Sour Hall alongside Pearl Mackie and the second being the BBC Radio 4 drama Jazz and Dice.

In 2023, the Blackpool star played Molly Seagrim in the ITV series Tom Jones alongside Sophie Wilde and Hannah Waddingham.

Lucy then returned to Coronation Street at the start of 2024, reprising her role as Bethany.

In 2024, she also starred in the ITVBe eight-part reality series Drama Queens which followed the lives of a host of female actresses from across three of Britain’s biggest soap operas, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Personal life

Lucy dated insurance manager Tom Leech between 2016 and 2020.

She has now been in a relationship with Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson, 27, since 2021.

In March 2022, the couple sadly suffered a miscarriage but a year later, in January 2023, they welcomed their rainbow baby, a son called Sonny who is now nearly two years old.

In August of this year, Lucy announced she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.