Loving tributes paid to entertainer Tony Jo at his Grand Theatre funeral

The funeral of entertainer Tony Jo at Blackpool Grand Theatre

They packed into the stalls of the town’s elegant hub of entertainment to pay their respects to a man whose contribution to the community of Blackpool was described as “immense”.

Tony, who died on Sunday January 23 at the age of 70, after a brave battle with cancer, was a man of many roles.

He was a talented and funny stand-up comedian in his own right and a member of comedy troupe The Grumbleweeds, as well as being a committed agent to range of well known stars and younger stars of the future.

There was his role as an extraordinary fund-raiser for a range of good causes, including the Grand Theatre itself, where he also helped save a summer season after a major show had to pull out at the late minute.

Tony was also a proud and adored chairman of Squires Gate FC, lauded for helping to keep the club going.

And finally he was family man to wife Helen, daughter Lauren and granddaughters Caitlin and Erin.

In a poignant but uplifting humanist service led by celebrant Richard Stebbing, the ceremony began with the curtain rising to reveal Tony’s coffin, bedecked with a floral tribute, on the darkened stage.

Comedian Roy Walker's tribute at the funeral of fellow entertainer an friend, Tony Jo

To the haunting strains of Judy Collins singing Send in the Clowns, a series of photos of Tony, by turn funny and at other moments touching, passed by on an illuminated screen.

Mr Stebbing told of how the entertainer was Christened Tony Aubrey and born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on November 18 1951, and how he came to live in South Shore with his parents and two brothers when he was still young.

The gathered friends and relatives heard how Tony was so sharp that as a youngster he learnt how to keep winning at the resort’s famous arcades, getting to be so proficient that he not only became a family breadwinner, but got himself banned from the slot halls for being too successful!

Tony, they heard, started off as a roadie for the Grumbleweeds who helped set him up in his own show on the Isle of Man, and b y the mid 1980s was appearing on TV shows such as The Comedians, then on Crosswits with Tom O’Connor and You’ve Been Framed with Jeremy Beadles, becoming good pals with both men.

He became a father to Lauren in July 1985 and for a time father and daughter lived in Todmorden while he continued a career in entertainment at Pontins holiday sites across the country, and other bookings.

He later became a delighted grandfather to her two daughters/

On a cruise liner he met Helen, who was to become his supportive life long partner, when she was working in a perfume shop and he pretended to steal a bottle of perfume. In another poignant moment Daniel Chettoe, a protegy of Tony’s in his role as agent, gave a beautiful rendition of ‘Bring Him Home’ from the musical Les Miserables.

Paying tribute to Tony, the retired and eminent judge, Sir Richard Henriques, told the gathering how they had first met at a function, saying: “Tony was an entertainer, director, producer, after dinner speaker, stand-up comedian, theatrical agent, fund-raiser, Master of Ceremonies, football chairman and a huge part of our community here on the Fylde coast.

“That this man did not have letters after his name makes a mockery of this country’s honours system.”

Fylde coast charity fund-raiser, Elaine Fossett, said in her tribute: “Tony’s immense contribution to my fund-raising appeal helped raise an incredible £9million in 11 years.

“His involvement helped provide a lot of that total.”

She said she had been working towards Tony getting an MBE for his services to charities such as the McMillan Appeal, the Sam Lee Appeal to renovate the Grand Theatre and others, but the award process was slowed down by the pandemic and took two years to complete, and to her regret it came too late.

She said: “To be a great man you need goodness, service and character and you had them all, you touched all our lives.”

Long time friend, comedian Roy Walker, who made the audience laugh with funny stories about Tony, added: “He was unique, he was a great comedian, not a good comedian, he didn’t know how funny he was.

“He never complained when he was seriously ill - I didn’t know how ill he was. I had shingles and he was trying to make me feel better!”

Luke Evans, appearing on behalf of Squires Gate football club, said: “We may not have made it to the Football League in five years like we planned but what he did will stay with us forever.

“The world has lost an amazing man - we would not have a club without him.”

And daughter Lauren spoke of her incredible childhood with her dad.

She said: “Life with dad was never boring, I now realise what an extraordinary childhood I had. When he was ill in the end, he still had an infectious laugh and loved to make the staff in the oncology unit smile, including his barking dog sounds!

“I see him in my daughters - their mischievous grin, making people laugh and that generous nature.”

The service ended on an upbeat note with a recording of “That’s What Friends Are For” by his pal Joe Longthorne, to whom he also acted as agent and with whom he loved to sing the song.