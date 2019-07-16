Lottery grant boost for St Annes karate club

A Fylde sports club is celebrating a lottery windfall.

The Shotokan KUGB Karate Club, based at St Alban's Church Hall in St Annes, has been awarded a grant of £8,065 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Eileen Bailey, who founded the club 11 years ago, said the money will be used to encourage mums and daughters to exercise together and to boosty its activities generally..

"We are delighted with this award and many thanks to the lottery player," said Eileen.

"We will be able to provide education, marketing , and run karate sessions with KUGB instructors, men and woman, current champions and former ones, which will inspire all.

"When I founded the club I wanted to have somewhere for families to exercise together and it's a great way for mums to be their daughters' role models."

Details of the club and its classes from Eileen on 07989 908135.