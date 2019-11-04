Looking like Christmas

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at N-Vision, Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Blind Society – or soon will.

The charity’s Christmas Fair is being held at the Bosworth Place, Squires Gate, base from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 16.

As ever, the family-friendly festive event features all manner of eats and treats, festive fripperies, swigs, swags and wags – with guide dogs accompanied by owners.

This year, N-Vision is out to raise more than £4,000 over three hours, so is counting on supporters offering services, donating prizes, or simply turning up to just enjoy the occasion.

It is hoped a good turn out will ensure the target is achieved.

A spokesman said: “There’s always a great turn out from friends and families, staff, clients, volunteers including the Talking News teams - and residents from the neighbouring Princess Alexandra Home also drop in.

“However, the charity would love to see more locals, including neighbours and business folk, who may have never crossed the threshold before.

“Come and say hello – or ho ho ho to Santa. He’ll be there too. Lots of stalls, fun, games, and no shortage of self indulgence. Just for a change!”

Blackpool-based sight loss support charity N-Vision recently raised money when 50 sponsored runners and walkers turned out to tackle the Three Piers – picking their pier (North, Central or South) in the six-mile round trip back to the Squires Gate base.

The Christmas Fair marks the end of a fabulous year of fund raising for the charity, who continue to go from strength to strength.