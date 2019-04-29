Local charities bag cash thanks to Tesco shoppers

Tesco say every little helps ... and that certainly applied to every single coin-sized blue token posted into Tesco Bags of Help voting machines by shoppers across Fylde coast branches over January and February for three local charities.

N-Vision, the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind, was presented with the biggest of the three grants awarded by Simon Court, manager of the Clifton Retail Park Tesco superstore.

They were presented with a cheque for £3,376, while the other beneficiaries were Blackpool Music Academy and Lancashire Citizens Advice.

It was up to big-hearted shoppers to determine just how much each charity got from the three awards available on this regular seven week cycle of £7,000 community support from Tescos across the country.

Bags of Help has now provided N-Vision with a chance to shine by raising enough money to fund an external low level lighting project for 2,500 clients of the charity and 46 residents of the award winning Princess Alexandra Home at Bosworth Place, Squires Gate, Blackpool.

Work will now be able to start on lighting the path and replacing corroded bollards at the charity’s base.

“This will make a big difference to our 2,500 clients and 46 residents who are visually impaired,” said Trina Parkinson, N-Vision’s finance and administration manager who shaped the project.

“We can’t thank Tesco – and the local community – enough.”

The second grant of £2,000 went to Blackpool Music Academy community interest concern, founded by John Shaw, and £1,000 for Lancashire Citizens Advice.

Locally, the Clifton Retail Park (Marton) superstore and its trailblazing Blackpool Extra community team, led by community champion Lynn Sumner, backs huge projects in the local community.

“We’re delighted to support local organisations,” said store manager Simon Court. “It’s part of who and what we are.”

To mark Tesco’s 100th year, they have announced two special voting rounds, Tesco Bags of Help Centenary Grants, in summer and winter 2019 with larger grant amounts available over wider geographic regions.

By Jacqui Morley