Liverpudlian missing for two weeks 'has links to Blackpool'

A Liverpudlian who has been missing for a fortnight 'has links to Blackpool', police say.

Jack Boyd was last seen at around 2pm in Orrell Lane, Liverpool, on Friday, August 23.

Jack Boyd

The 24-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair, stubble and a welsh accent.

When last seen he was wearing a black long sleeved top, black trousers, a blue cap and was possibly carrying a rucksack.

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "Jack has links to Blackpool.

Please call Merseyside Police on 101 if you have seen him or know where he is."

He also has links to Liverpool city centre, Walton Vale, Birkenhead and Newsham Park.

Anyone who has seen Jack or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact @MissingPeople on 116 000.