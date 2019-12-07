'Light Up A Life' memorial cancelled by Trinity Hospice amid 'severe gales' weather forecast

A quiet memorial service to say goodbye to lost loved ones has been cancelled by Trinity Hospice due to severe weather forecasts.

The annual Light Up A Life service, which was supposed to take place tomorrow afternoon, has been called off following a Met Office forecast of severe gales, with gusts of up to 60mph expected in Blackpool.

Trinity Hospice chief executive David Houston said: “We are extremely sorry for the disappointment this may cause to many of our supporters, as well as their families and friends, who regularly attend this special annual event to remember loved ones.

“We would very much like our Light up a Life event to take place this year, but must consider first and foremost the safety and welfare of those attending.

“The Christmas tree, which holds the beautiful memory stars filled with messages remembering loved ones, will be in our chapel over December and our hospice garden will still be illuminated with hundreds of lights – each one shining in memory of someone special.”

People who would have attended the Light up a Life event are invited to visit the hospice on another day during December to see the Christmas tree, lights and the Book of Dedications, which remembers those who have died at the hospice.

The chapel is open from 9am until 9pm every day.

For more information, contact the hospice fundraising team on (01253) 95256.