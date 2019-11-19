Let Dean entertain you in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Let me entertain you – that’s the message from a Blackpool-based Robbie Williams tribute act, who is performing at a charity concert in Layton that is also a tribute to his own wife.

Video games lecturer Dean Betton, has organised an ‘All Stars Charity Night’ at the Layton Club. It takes place on Sunday, November 17, with doors opening at 7 pm.

Joining him will be the tribute world’s leading Freddie Mercury, Pet Shop Boys, Lady Gaga and George Michael, aka Robert Taylor, who has been voted the UK’s number one George Michael performer.

All the performers are donating their time and talent for free so that as much of the £10 ticket price, which also includes a hot pot supper donated by the town’s Dahlia’s Kitchen, can be given to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for its campaign to build an acute cancer triage unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity has become close to Dean’s heart after his wife Sharon was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year.

Sharon, who works in her family business, Blackpool Rock and Novelties Ltd, is set to undergo surgery in December but her prognosis for a full recovery is good.

Tickets for the concert are available from the Layton Club.

By Louisa Gregson

