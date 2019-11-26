Lesley and Barry from Fleetwood judged to be the UK's happiest couple

The key to happiness may not be easy to find but a Fylde coast couple seem to have got closer than most after being named Britain’s ‘happiest married’.

The couple look back on their wedding pictures

Lesley and Barry Holmes, of Burnside Avenue, Fleetwood, were awarded the title after entering a national competition.

Having just celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, the couple knew a thing or two about maintaining a happy marriage.

Listening to each other, giving and taking, and asking and not telling, were all listed among their secrets to maintaining a special relationship.

Barry, 71, and Lesley, 72, who have two daughters, Tracy and Amanda, and four grandchildren, also make sure to always make time for weekend getaways and nice meals together.

The couple, who first met as teenagers in the town, were awarded the the title after Lesley wrote off to St Annes-based family jewellers, Beaversbrooks, who organised it.

Lesley said, “Barry and I were absolutely over the moon when we got the call from Beaverbrooks! Being named the happiest married couple in the UK is such a huge honour. We still laugh with and at each other every day, and his smile still makes my tummy turn.

“The shopping spree at Beaverbrooks was amazing. They treated us like royalty. We chose a lovely selection of earrings, bracelets and watches,”

Barry, who still works as a driver, said: “I didn’t even know we’d entered the competition but winning was a nice surprise!”

As well as being rewarded with £1,000 worth of jewellery and a VIP photoshoot, the duo are now set to become the face of Beaverbrooks’ happiest marriages campaign on its website and social channels