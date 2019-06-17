Learning how to light fire sparks camp skills

They say a change is as good as a rest – and that was certainly the case for youngsters from the 13/16th Blackpool Scout Group.

By Philip Mather

Blackpool Scouts

Cubs, Scouts and leaders from the group, who regularly meet on a Thursday evening at Waterloo School, Waterloo Road, had a change of scenery by visiting the Blackpool District Scout’s own camp and training site, know as Mowbreck on their meeting night.

When they initially arrived on site in cars, slightly late as their hired mini bus had unfortunately broken down, at around 6.45pm, they were met by wardens Louise and Tony Ashworth, who introduced themselves and explained about the site.

They told the group what work was being done to keep it in really good condition, making it available for many Scout activities.

On a lovely sunny, but breezy evening the youngsters aged between eight and 14 learnt how to put up a force 10 tent, as well as how to prepare and light an open fire, and cook on it.

They also learnt how to safely use an axe, with expert adult guidance in all the tasks.

A great outdoor time was had by all the youngsters.

To join us as an adult or young person then visit blackpoolscouts.org.uk or email info@blackpoolscouts.org.uk

Ready for their adventure

Beaver and Cubs from the 24th Blackpool Scout Group, based at Holy Cross Church Hall, Waterloo Road, South Shore, have been busy preparing for their second annual Blackpool District Camp to be held at Bibby’s Farm Scout Campsite and Activity Centre, Chorley.

Last week the youngsters were found checking out their tents and making sure all the poles and pegs were in good condition and not broken, and the tents were leak free.

In another part of the room, the youngsters were preparing their own kit list, which includes items such as cutlery, personal washing kit, sleeping bags, clothing for both wet and dry weather, and towels.



Splendid afternoon tea treat

Friends of Scouting came together for a fabulous afternoon tea held at the Blackpool District Scout Council’s Camp and Training Site, Mowbreck near Wesham.

The event was hosted by the voluntary camp wardens, Louise and Tony Ashworth, along with close friends.

On a pleasant warm afternoon, the sun came out, and a selection of sandwiches, cakes, and trifles were the order of the day, along with tea and coffee, in a large marquee.

More than 40 guests attended, including the president of the District Scout Council, Coun Lily Henderson, the Chairperson of the District Scout Council, Katherine O’Connor, and former warden of the site Peter Moyes.

A raffle took place, with the proceeds going towards the upkeep of the site, and then both Louise and Tony took the guests on a tour of the estate to showcase what incredible progress has been made with the site over the past few years, with the planting of new saplings, clearing ditches, mending fences, new car parking and toilet facilities, along with storm shelter, and storage facilities.

Thank you to the organisers for such a wonderful event, which was enjoyed by everyone attending.

