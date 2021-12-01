More than 30 independent businesses, ranging from cafes to all sorts of shops, plan to keep their doors open until at least 7pm on Thursday, December 2, with some extending their hours

until 8pm.

The incentive has been put together by a group of independent traders in the town, who work closely with the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), and one of those involved, Lesley

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas in St Annes

Andrews, of Orchard Candles in Orchard Road, said: “St Annes has so many great independent businesses and we thought we would try something different in a bid to bring a new

element to Christmas shopping for customers.

“We hope this proves popular and we have other events planned in the coming months.

“We are sure there will be a great atmosphere and we look forward to hopefully welcoming lots of people.”

Meanwhile, St Annes is gearing up to host a new Christmas Markets event from next Thursday, December 9, in Ashton Gardens.

It’s organised by STEP, in conjunction with Fylde Council and supported by St Annes Town Council, after starting at 4pm on that first afternoon, and will run from 11am until 6pm throughout

the weekend from Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12.

Log cabins and gazebos will host various local businesses selling food, drink, seasonal goods and craft items.

The Gardens will be lit up and there will also be entertainment, a small fun fair and a Santa’s Grotto.

STEP chairman Veli Kirk said: “We’re really looking forward to the markets coming to town and adding greatly to the festive atmosphere.

“Ashton Gardens is a wonderful setting and it promises to be a really memorable weekend.