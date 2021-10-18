The case was heard at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Wayne Morgan is alleged to have tried to strangle his victim with a leather belt, magistrates at Blackpool heard.

Morgan, 32, of Lune Street, Lancaster, is charged with the offence against his partner at her home.

He is further charged with sexually assaulting another woman on the same date, October 17, and assault causing actual bodily harm on a third female victim in the same series of alleged incidents.

Morgan was refused bail and was remanded in custody.

All three cases were sent to Preston Crown Court, where he will appear on November 17.