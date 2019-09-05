Lancashire Women invited ladies to #WalkWithUs for its annual trek from Blackpool to Burnley

An organisation which supports women across the county is organising a 40-mile walk to raise awareness of its services.

Lancashire Women is organising its annual #WalkWith Fund-raising Challenge - a 40-mile walk which starts in Blackpool in Saturday, September 21, finishing in Burnley the following day.

Adele Helm with the Hyndburn Business Award

Last year’s walk was so successful it was voted Event of the Year at the Hyndburn Business Awards in June.

The charity has a network of centres across Lancashire, including in Church Street, Blackpool, that last year provided 6,500 women with support in areas like mental health and wellbeing, employment and skills, money, debt and benefit advice.

Adele Helm, business development officer, said: “Anyone can come along and #WalkWithUs via all four women’s centres. We had such a great time last year that we’ve decided to do it all again, covering 40 miles over two days.

“This year we have reversed our direction and a new route has been planned, starting in Blackpool and ending with a big bash in Burnley.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the response and encouragement already and the continuing support of the local businesses who are providing refreshments along the route and contributing to the products to ensure all walkers have everything they need.

“The event is open to all and we have worked hard to make it as accessible as possible to everyone. You can do a team event, a relay from centre to centre, a small part of the walk, all of the walk, or from one centre to another.

“Fund-raising events like this bring the community we work in together whilst raising vital funds for our cause.”

To enter, visit www.lancashirewomen.org/walk-with/walkwith

To make a donation, visit www.wonderful.org/charity/lancashirewomen

Entry is £15 and walkers are asked to raise a minimum of £25.