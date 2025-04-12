Lancashire Police locate man wanted on recall to prison in Central Drive area of Blackpool
A man wanted on recall to prison has been located in Blackpool.
Preston Task Force have today located and arrested a wanted male named Preston Forbes, in the Central Drive area of Blackpool.
Posting on Facebook, Presotn Police said: “Today his time on the run has come to an end.
“Thank you for continuing to share all our wanted appeals!
“Know something we don’t? Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via our website.
“Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”