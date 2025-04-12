Lancashire Police locate man wanted on recall to prison in Central Drive area of Blackpool

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:02 BST
A man wanted on recall to prison has been located in Blackpool.
Wanted man Preston Forbes has been located in the Central Drive area of Blackpool.
Wanted man Preston Forbes has been located in the Central Drive area of Blackpool. | n/a

Preston Task Force have today located and arrested a wanted male named Preston Forbes, in the Central Drive area of Blackpool.

Forbes had been wanted since December for failing to appear at court and being recalled to prison.

Posting on Facebook, Presotn Police said: “Today his time on the run has come to an end.

“Thank you for continuing to share all our wanted appeals!

“Know something we don’t? Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via our website.

“Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

