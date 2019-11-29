Lancashire Constabulary ranked as one of the most inclusive Police Forces in the country

Lancashire Constabulary have been recognised for their continuous dedication to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.



Lancashire Constabulary has been ranked 12th in The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List, making them the highest ranking police force and public sector organisation who entered the awards in the country.

Announced at the Inclusive Companies Awards in Manchester, The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers is a resource that identifies the most inclusive companies across the nation.

The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List aims to recognise the outstanding efforts of organisations that have begun their journey to attracting and retaining a truly diverse workforce.

Terry Woods, Deputy Chief Constable of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "A huge amount of commitment and hard work across the organisation is reflected in this award, particularly by our Staff Associations, Workforce Representation team and Inclusion leads.

"Equality and Inclusion is absolutely vital to us as we strive to keep our communities safe and feeling safe – we can only be effective in that if our workforce is truly reflective of the communities we serve.

"We have more work to do in this area and I challenge every member of the Constabulary to think about what they can do to make us an even more inclusive organisation.”

As well as addressing areas of improvement, Lancashire Constabulary have developed and delivered high impact initiatives to actively implement solutions which will allow them to become an inclusive employer in its entirety, including age, disability, gender, LGBT, race, faith & religion.

Compiled by a dedicated panel of judges, organisations featured have provided sufficient evidence on a range of topics including recruitment procedures, training and a host of diversity related initiatives.