Korean special forces martial arts brought to the Fylde coast

A Cleveleys father who wanted to teach his sons martial arts has brought his exclusive skills to the Fylde coast, after he was awarded prestigious certifications from grand masters in Korea.

Craig Abernethy, 44, of Crescent Avenue Cleveleys, started his club- Confluence- at Moor Park health and leisure centre in Bispham in an effort to teach his sons, aged 11 and 13 the art of self defence straight from Korea.

Mr Abernethy gained several Dan grades in Korea, and holds an abundance of other martial arts qualifications.

After gaining certifications from Korean grand masters after he visited the country himself, he says he now runs the only specialist Korean martial arts club on the Fylde Coast, and has extended to teaching both children and adults this unique art.

Craig said: I teach Hapkido, Hapki Hosinsul and Tukkong Moosool at Moor Park.

"Our emphasis at Confluence is on all of the positive aspects of what they can do for people- fitness, confidence and friendship.

"Whilst in Korea I was able to train with many masters and grand masters, and was awarded several Dan grades."

The art of Tukkong Moosool, which is taught at Confluence, is the martial art used by the Korean special military forces, Craig said.

But despite this he said he preaches "common sense before self defence," and encourages children as young as four years old how to be respectful of others, show consistency to overcome adversity, and focus on positivity instead of competitiveness.

He said: "I've been training in this field since childhood.

"I started this for my own sons and now I want to encourage other families to learn too.

"Hapkido means 'the way of coordinated power,' or 'the way of harmony.'"

"I think it's important to teach children to be respectful, and instead of encouraging aggression they should be taught to build confidence and ways to prevent confrontations."

Confluence classes teach children from four years old to adults at Moor Park health and leisure centre, Bispham. For more information contact Confluence martial arts on facebook.