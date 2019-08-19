Knitting to save lives at the Vic

A group of knitters with hearts of gold have raised cash for the cardiac centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The Knit a Lifesaver group held a fundraising sale of knitted items on the mezzanine at The Vic in aid of Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Their handmade fare raised £219.75

The group set up a stall at the hospital for their beautiful display of handmade items, including children’s clothing, bunting and an array of heart key rings.

Over the years they’ve made blankets for the homeless, tiny outfits for the Neonatal Unit and were involved in making hundreds of poppies for the Poppy Appeal.

Victoria Copeland, the group’s founder, explained they have done a lot of charity work over the years.

After spotting the Heart of Gold (Cardiac) fund within Blue Skies, she knew it was a perfect fit for a fundraiser.

She said: “I’ve always said that the ladies in this group have hearts of gold with all that they do.

“We love to knit and it’s a life saver for us in a way.

“We’ve all got our own problems, but it’s good to help look after other people as well.”

The keen knitters not only give up their time and effort but also provide the wool and accessories that they use.

They meet up on the first Monday of the month at Blackpool Central Library, and are always keen to welcome new members.