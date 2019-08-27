Kirkham hopes for high street investment boost

The town mayor of Kirkham is excited at the prospect of a share of Government funding to revitalise its high street.

Kirkham is among 50 towns and cities in England hoping to benefit from a share of a £1 billion fund which can be used for schemes including improved transport links or converting empty shops into new homes and offices.

Along with Blackpool, Kirkham can expect to receive up to £150,000 to support the development of detailed project proposals which can be submitted for capital funding.

Kirkham town mayor Coun Liz Oades said: "We have applied for a share of the funding via Fylde Council and we hope we are successful.

"Kirkham really needs a boost - the town has suffered with the loss of all its banks, which has really affected footfall and we hope investment can improve matters.

"We need something to act as a magnet to bring people into town, perhaps a leisure activity of some kind would be the answer."

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has backed the investment bid. He said: "If successful, it would mean a large amount of cash to help rediscover some of the town’s heritage hidden behind some unsympathetic building developments.

"It would help further enhance the town centre and attract more businesses and more shoppers and hopefully put the centre back on an upward cycle.

"We need a mix of independent and national retailers working in harmony to make an attractive offer for businesses, residents and visitors alike."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Our high streets are right at the heart of our communities, and I will do everything I can to make sure they remain vibrant places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.

“But with our town centres facing challenges, we’re today expanding the High Streets Fund to support over 100 high streets to regenerate - backed by £1bn of vital investment.”

Mr Johnson added: “This scheme is going to re-energise and transform even more of our high streets - helping them to attract new businesses, boost local growth, and create new infrastructure and jobs.”