Several roads across Blackpool will be closed this weekend as residents stage street parties as part of the nation’s Coronation celebrations for the crowning off King Charles III.

In total, 21 roads across the resort will be closed as residents celebrate the new monarch.

Of these, 15 will be held on Saturday (May 6) and six the following day (May 7), keeping with a long established tradition of street parties across the land in years gone by, for landmarks such as the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 to more recent celebrations such as her Diamond Jubilee event last year.

Any communities wanting to close a road to traffic in order to host a street party had to apply to Blackpool Council for permission.

Below are all the offical street parties taking place across the town.

As well as street parties, there will be a huge celebration of the Coronation on Blackpool promenade on Sunday May 7

Coronation celebrations on the prom

The Heritage Tram Parade from 2.15pm will see eleven trams from the restored heritage collection travel in convoy from the Pleasure Beach to Little Bispham.

The convoy will pause at the Tower Festival Headland to offer onlookers a unique opportunity to capture photos and footage of some of the finest heritage trams in the world.

The Big Comedy Carpet Coronation Lunch from 3pm onwards allows people to bring a picnic, relax, and take advantage of an al fresco dining area opposite The Blackpool Tower as part of the national Big Coronation Lunch event.

There will be free live entertainment throughout the afternoon, including live vocal performances and fun activities and competitions for children, including a chance to decorate their own version of the Coronation crown and win some great prizes.

Evening entertainment on the Comedy Carpet from 8pm will offer a free live screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle streamed to a screen on the Tower Festival Headland with

specially lit bespoke illuminations, followed by an interactive Light Show on The Blackpool Tower as a fantastic finale to Blackpool’s day of celebration.

