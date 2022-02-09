On Tuesday week – 22.2.22 – Katrina Kelly is aiming to run 22.2km, do 222 press ups and cycle 222km on an exercise bike, the equivalent of riding to Penrith and back.

She’s aiming to tackle all three challenges back to back in 12 hours and has set a fund-raising target of £1,222, which will be split between Wesley’s Community Café and the Larder Connect Community Choir, both based in St Annes.

To make the day even more special, it’s Katrina’s 25th birthday – and it was realising that the landmark fell on a particular significant date on the calendar that first inspired her to take up the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina Kelly has been training hard for the challenge

She’s looking for sponsors, would be delighted to welcome any support on the day and would also love to see anyone join her on sections of her run, beginning and ending at Wesley’s on St Albans Road, St Annes from 9am.

After that, she’ll be tackling the 222 press-ups at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Parish Centre, further down St Albans Road, from 11.30am and it’s back to Wesley’s, adjacent to Church Road Methodist Church, for the cycling from 1pm to 9pm.

“I really wanted to find a fun and challenging way to acknowledge this date, which I realised when I was very young was going to be a once in a lifetime date of special significance to me,” said Katrina, who lives in Fairhaven.

“I’m delighted everything has worked out so far – Fylde Coast YMCA has kindly loaned me the bike for the 222km indoor ride and Wesley’s and the Choir are supporting me in many ways, including the Choir serenading me while I complete 222 press ups.

“Wesley’s wonderful kitchen volunteers will be feeding me throughout the day, vital for keeping up my energy supplies.

“I really hope I can reach my target of raising £1,222 in 12 hours to help both these inspiring community groups, which do so much to bring people together and offer friendship and support, as they’re needed now more than ever to support many more local people.”

Prime among Katrina’s supporters is her mum Jayne, who founded the Community Choir and is a key part of the Wesley’s team.

Katrina, who was home-schooled before joining AKS as a sixth former, added: “I’d love to hear from anyone who would like to join in any part of the run around St Annes between 9am-11am or do press ups in the afternoon from 1pm when I’m on the bike at Wesley’s. There will be prizes for press-up winners in different categories.

“But if that all sounds too strenuous then please simply come to say hello and enjoy refreshments, in exchange for a small donation to the Challenge, at Wesley’s community café in the afternoon.

“The bike ride starts at 1pm and I have to be finished by 22:22 of course but I’m aiming to hopefully complete the Challenge, after around eight hours of cycling, at 9pm. I have no idea if I will be able to walk when I come off the bike but it will all hopefully be worth it.”

Katrina works for a national education charity and is also the founder and chairman of the Lytham St Annes Classical Association.

Donations to the 222 Challenge can be made on the day or via the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the222challenge

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.