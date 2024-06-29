Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates on day 13 as experts called on for 'massive search' today
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – said that Jay had gone to stay with two men he met the night before.
She said she received a call from Jay at around 8.15am the following morning (Monday, June 17) saying he was going to try and walk back to his holiday accommodation - a journey of 11 hours on foot.
But he told her he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Jay’s phone pinged his last location as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers near the village of Masca.
Searches have been ongoing in this area in the days since his disappearance. Mountain rescue teams, local police, the Civil Guard and fire crews have been scouring the vast landscape, with sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters used in the search.
LIVE: Day 13 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife
Key Events
- Search now in second week
- A huge group of family and friends from Oswaldtwistle head to Tenerife to help the search
- Police in Tenerife searching for missing Oswaldtwistle teen Jay Slater issue statement
- Mother of missing Lancashire-born Jay Slater issues desperate plea to son: "We just need you home"
- Snapchat video shows Jay smiling and laughing night before
- Full timeline of Jay's disappearance
- Latest updates as search efforts resume today
- Statement from GoFundMe: "All campaigns for Jay are under review"
- Jay Slater's mum fears he has been 'taken against his will'
- Search and rescue teams gather again in Tenerife as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day
- Nine days since Jay went missing
Expert volunteers are going to join police in Tenerife today in 'massive search' for Jay Slater
A Europe-wide appeal was made by Guardia Civil yesterday calling for help for a ‘massive search’ set to get underway today.
Guardia Civil call on expert volunteers to join search in Tenerife for missing Jay Slater from Oswaldtwistle
Police searching for missing teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife are appealing for expert volunteers to help with a “massive search” on Saturday.
Spanish police verdict on Jay being found alive after 12 days in mountains
Police searching for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife say it is ‘very unlikely’ he will be found alive after 12 days, if he got lost in the mountains. The Civil Guard are pressing ahead with their search but have yet to find any clues to explain the disappearance of the missing 19-year-old from Lancashire.
And the force appears less confident of finding him alive with each day that passes without any leads, saying it is now ‘very unlikely’ if he was lost in the mountains - a devastating blow to Jay’s family and friends who remain in Tenerife, desperately waiting for answers.
Local's warning over missing tourists
A local in Tenerife has issued a stark and grim warning as the search for Jay continues.
The woman said people go missing in the Tenerife mountains "every summer" and it can take "months" for police to find anything.
She told The Independent:
“We often have hikers go missing, every summer it is the same. Police come for a week and search and then they go – sometimes it can take months for a body to be found as the mountains are too difficult to search."
David Cameron: "I am thinking of the family and this young man"
Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron, spoke out about Jay's disappearance on an election visit to Lancashire yesterday.
He told BBC Radio Lancashire:
“I am absolutely across this. One of the most important jobs the Foreign Secretary has is to make sure we give consular assistance anywhere in the world to British citizens who are in trouble.
“Obviously I am thinking of and worrying about the family and this young man. Consular officials are there in Tenerife talking to the family, talking to the local authorities there and desperately keen that we make progress and find out what’s happened.”
Searches focussed on caves in new area of national park
Yesterday’s search efforts reportedly focussed on caves close to a ravine in a new area of the remote Rural de Teno National Park where Jay's phone last pinged.
Search for Jay Slater enters 12th day
Good morning and welcome back to our live blog.
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates on the search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife.
Update from private investigator and TV sleuth
Private investigator learns ID of two men Jay stayed with
Speaking to reporters, former detective turned TV sleuth Mark Williams-Thomas claimed he has learned the name of one of the two men who Jay stayed with the night before disappearing.
He says he also has a picture of the other man. He said they were both described as being between 30 to 40-years-old.
Jay last spoke to his friend Lucy Law around 8am the next morning (Monday, June 17) after he had been to stay in a rental Airbnb with the two men he met the night before.
Jay said the apartment was 'in the middle of nowhere' and he was planning to walk back to his own accommodation - an 11-hour journey on foot.
His phone later ran out of battery and he has not been seen or heard from since.
Jay's mum gives update on £36k GoFundMe as she withdraws funds
Jay Slater’s mum has provided an update on the £36,000 raised on GoFundMe as she seeks to withdraw some of the cash, and explains how the funds will be used to help search for her son.
Debbie Duncan posted the update on the crowdfunding site this morning, as she thanked the 3,300 people who have donated to the fundraiser.
She says she wants to withdraw ‘part of the funds’ to help with the ongoing search in Tenerife where her 19-year-old disappeared 11 days ago.
Debbie says she is in talks with GoFundMe to release some of the cash, but didn’t say how much of the £36,000 she would like handed over.
