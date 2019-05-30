"Janet Sweep Porter" wins Wyre Council naming competition

Have your say

"Janet Sweep Porter" has been announced as the winner of a Wyre Council naming competition.

There were dozens of entries on the online contest - which was to name a new street sweeping vehicle.

"Janet Sweep Porter" won 67% of the votes in a final heat against "Wayne Sweep".

The real Janet Street Porter was made aware of the story on ITV's Loose Women this morning.

Some honourable mentions in the naming competition include: "Bruce Springclean", "Kate Brush", "Dustbin Hoffman", and, of course, "Dusty McDustface".

"Janet Sweep Porter" will enter service alongside its sister vehicle - "Meryl Sweep" - in a few week's time.