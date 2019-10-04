It was love at first sight for Anton Polakovs and Carron Webb who married at Festival House

Have your say

Sharing a keen interest in fitness and weight training brought Anton Polakovs and Carron Webb together.

They met at the gym they attend and they knew it was love after their very first date.

The couple, who live in Poulton, tied the knot at the Wedding Chapel at Festival House in Blackpool on September 21, a day which brought perfect weather for their wedding.

Their reception was held at The Cube in Poulton

Anton, 31, a UPVC fabricator said: “It was lovely to have all our friends and family together, everyone had a brilliant day.

“It was particularly special for Carron who wore her locket from her late father, a surprise off her best friend.

“We also had a royal blue theme in honour of him as it was his favourite colour.”

Carron, 40, a fitness instructor said: “Marrying Anton was the best day of my life, perfect in every way.

“He is my best friend and soul mate, I am now complete.”

Anton added: “When I met Carron I knew it was right from the start, she makes me a better person.

“She had a wonderful day which makes me very proud.”

“We knew knew it was love after our first date and it has showed us that if you want something in life, you must grab it as life is short!”

They honeymooned in York.