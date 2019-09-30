It’s show time for kids’ charity

Talented children from Emma Louise Academy of Performing Arts have had their first showcase and raised money for the Variety charity.

The kids held a variety show for parents and friends, including singing, dancing, comedy, drama and duologues.

Principal Emma Louise Keightley, 26, said: “We sold lots of tickets and got amazing comments on the standard of teaching and professionalism as a whole.

“During the showcase we had a raffle where we raised over £100 for our chosen charity Variety, the children’s charity which supplies days out for sick, disabled and disadvantaged children.

Emma (inset) adds: “The youngest child is four years old and we go up to 18. The show was fantastic and the children performed everything they knew their parents would like to see.”

Emma, from Blackpool, is now accepting more children to her St Annes-based academy, which she opened in January, when the dance school where she was teaching closed down suddenly.

She says: “Since opening the school I have had several students gain principle roles and perform on the Grand Theatre stage.

“We have performed at local events for charity and six students recently gained a distinction level in London academy of music and dramatic arts exams.

“Children can take qualifications which will go towards their UCAS points, which they need for university.

“The children have settled in to a new dance school, they say they love it and they come back every week, so it is obviously true.”

Emma says she has studied hard to get to where she is.

She says: “I have studied Performing Arts from a young age gaining qualifications in the subject such as triple distinction performing arts gained at Blackpool sixth form college and a BA Hons degree in the arts gained at Edge Hill university.

“I have always had a huge passion for the subject.

“After university I went on to do several TV and stage jobs as well as teaching the subject to youngsters in the local area, passing on my knowledge and gaining them qualifications in the arts.”

And opening her own school is a dream come true after years of people urging her to do it.

She says: “For years both students and parents told me to open a school myself instead of working for others as they recognised the extra mile I would go to push the children to the best of their ability and give them opportunities.

“The school I was working at was closing with immediate effect and the children would be unable to attend for further classes.

“I knew I had to do something for them, so I opened my own academy so children in the community could continue to do what they love.”

By Louisa Gregson

louisa.gregson@jpimedia.co.uk

@The_Gazette