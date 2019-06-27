IN PICTURES: The 16 winners at the Gazette and Swallowdale's £25k charity awards night
Here are all the winners from The Gazette's £25k giveaway.
In fact, such were the quality of applications, that judges ended up giving away almost £28,000 to help support the arts, youth groups, sports and music clubs and much more.
1. Over Wyre Brass Band 750
The band, run by volunteers, needs new cornets and music for the new intermediate band.
jpimedia
2. Aspired Futures 820
The money will buy a portable piano for its shows at various venues.
jpimedia
3. Max and Jess Watson 400
The twins, 16, from the Trogz Explorer Scout Group, have been fundraising for a trip to the Haarlem Jamborette in Amsterdam.
jpimedia
4. Kensington House Trust 850
The group wants to install a camera on a canal boat used by children with additional needs and their families so those in wheelchairs can see better.
jpimedia
View more