The awards night

IN PICTURES: The 16 winners at the Gazette and Swallowdale's £25k charity awards night

Here are all the winners from The Gazette's £25k giveaway.

In fact, such were the quality of applications, that judges ended up giving away almost £28,000 to help support the arts, youth groups, sports and music clubs and much more.

The band, run by volunteers, needs new cornets and music for the new intermediate band.

1. Over Wyre Brass Band 750

The money will buy a portable piano for its shows at various venues.

2. Aspired Futures 820

The twins, 16, from the Trogz Explorer Scout Group, have been fundraising for a trip to the Haarlem Jamborette in Amsterdam.

3. Max and Jess Watson 400

The group wants to install a camera on a canal boat used by children with additional needs and their families so those in wheelchairs can see better.

4. Kensington House Trust 850

