IN PICTURES: Incredible transformation of neglected horses rescued from filthy Marton stables
Arabian mares Kamara, Marwanisa, Angelique and Zahra had a lucky escape when they were saved from The Sycamores in Marton, where they lived in filthy, run-down stables.
One year on, these four gorgeous girls are looking for their own forever homes, where overgrown hooves and a lack of food remain a distant memory.
Seven-year-old grey mare Kamara was emaciated and weak when she was rescued, and had to have her overgrown hooves trimmed
Now the 10-year-old is looking for a new home - but beware! This classic Arabian bay mare is highly strung... but has great hacking potential.
Marwanisa, a seven-year-old dapple grey, looked terrible when she was seized from her stable by RSPCA officers, and was suffering from overgrown hooves.
One full recovery later, this laid-back horse has blossomed into a real beauty ideal for in-hand showing and light riding with an experienced owner
