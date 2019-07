And the good news continued for the future of the gala, with more than £450 raised during the annual procession, which saw Amelia Kirkpatrick crowned the new Queen, with retiring Queen Amelie Hyans bowing out. “They really did us proud,” said gala committee chairman Nick Hamilton.

Bispham Gala jpimedia Buy a Photo

Gala Queen Amelia Kirkpatrick, 10, with her retinue jpimedia Buy a Photo

Oscar Cross, six jpimedia Buy a Photo

Bispham Gala jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more