IN PICTURES: Chorley Flower Show 2022

From fragrant foxgloves to splendid succulents, to magnificant roses every colour of the rainbow, Chorley Flower Show is a spectacle to behold for horticulture enthusiasts.

The event, which opened in Astley Park yesterday with show gardens, floral displays, demonstrations, entertainment and food and drink stalls, will continue until tomorrow, July 30. show gardens, floral displays, demonstrations, great entertainment and food and drink. Here are some of the best pictures from the event so far.