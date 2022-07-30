IN PICTURES: Chorley Flower Show 2022

Some of the finest floral artists with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows have gathered in Chorley this weekend.
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 11:41 am
From fragrant foxgloves to splendid succulents, to magnificant roses every colour of the rainbow, Chorley Flower Show is a spectacle to behold for horticulture enthusiasts.
The event, which opened in Astley Park yesterday with show gardens, floral displays, demonstrations, entertainment and food and drink stalls, will continue until tomorrow, July 30. show gardens, floral displays, demonstrations, great entertainment and food and drink. Here are some of the best pictures from the event so far.
Chorley Flower Show 2022: a the three-day event with displays, demonstrations, competitions, entertainment and stalls.
Elliott Smith and Greg Anderton with the garden they created.
The crowds at the stunning Astley Park.
The event spanned three days, and was filled with incredible fets of horticulture.
Annabeth Churchhall, eight, has fun at the flower show.
Woodworking in action at the flower show
People watch one of the show's many demonstrations
Claire Holland with the Highfield nursery school flower display.
"Come and have a selfie"
Floral artists showed off their fine work
Ella Forrest and Julie Berry from Flower Crown Magic.
William Pye on his stall.
Roger Proud shows pride in his plants
Greg Anderton on his flower stall.
Janet Brimley with the Friends Thru Flowers display, raising funds for the Ukraine Appeal.
Catherine Hoole from Cactus Parlour.
Vicki Newan and Stan Griffin from Craig House Cacti.