The Blackpool Christmas Market

IN PICTURES: Blackpool Christmas Market brings huge crowds to Winter Gardens

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blackpool!

Hundreds of people gathered at the Winter Gardens today for a spot of shopping at the Blackpool Christmas Market today.

Dozens of local businesses showed off their wares at the event.
There was plenty for foodies to chose from, from home-made fudge, brownies and cakes to craft beers and gins.
Hungry shoppers could even grab a bite to eat as they browsed.
Hand-made soaps, jewellery, arts and crafts were also on sale.
