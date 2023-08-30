Immaculate 4 bed detached house on Madison Avenue in Blackpool with bi-fold doors up for sale
If you’re after open plan living then look no further.
This superb property is in a brilliant location off Queens Promenade and has been extended to create an open plan dining kitchen with through family room. It’s amazing and once the bi-fold doors are open, it connects with the fabulous back garden. It’s on the market for £425k with The Square Room, through Rightmove
