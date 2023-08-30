News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
The Square Room, Fylde CoastThe Square Room, Fylde Coast
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Immaculate 4 bed detached house on Madison Avenue in Blackpool with bi-fold doors up for sale

If you’re after open plan living then look no further.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:47 BST

This superb property is in a brilliant location off Queens Promenade and has been extended to create an open plan dining kitchen with through family room. It’s amazing and once the bi-fold doors are open, it connects with the fabulous back garden. It’s on the market for £425k with The Square Room, through Rightmove

In case you missed it: Executive family home in Preston New Road Blackpool is move in condition and close to Stanley Park and Blackpool Zoo

Blackpool end of terrace in Vicarage Lane is a back to brick restoration with high-end detail

Gem of a house on Preston New Road in Blackpool has four bedrooms with a decent price of £335k

The Square Room, Fylde Coast

1. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

2. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

3. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

4. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

5. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

6. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

7. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
The Square Room, Fylde Coast

8. Madison Avenue, Blackpool

The Square Room, Fylde Coast Photo: The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveStanley Park