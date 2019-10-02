IKEA, Argos and Sainsbury’s baby products recall: retailers warn of choking and overheating risks

Have your say

IKEA and Argos have announced a recall of two separate baby products after concerns that the items present choking and overheating hazards.

Argos said the level of insulation in their Baby Sleeping Bags (which are also sold by Sainsbury’s) “exceeded the specific rating”, and told parents that babies could overheat inside them.

IKEA has recalled its Matvra bib.

Meanwhile, Swedish furniture company, IKEA, said a button on some of its bibs presented a choking hazard should it become detached.

Which products are affected?

Argos and Sainsbury’s said the specific sleeping bags involved in the recall are those with the style numbers 134877764 and 134878142.

IKEA said its ‘Matvra’ brand of bibs is being recalled.

What you need to do

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has advised parents to stop using the sleep bag immediately.

Owners can return the sleeping bags to an Argos store or a Sainsbury's click and collect store for a full refund of £14.

IKEA customers who own Matvra bibs have been told to stop using them and return them to any store for a full refund.

You will not need a proof of purchase when returning either product..

Who you can call

Anyone with concerns can contact Argos on 0800 028 6658 between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

IKEA customers with concerns can call 0203 645 0010.

All three companies apologised for any inconvenience caused.